Water outage in Howard Co. caused by rupture at Elkridge Pumping Station

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A rupture at the Elkridge Pumping Station caused water outages and low pressure in Howard County on Sunday.

According to officials, a 36-inch drinking water main ruptured at the Elkridge Pumping Station.

A 36” drinking water main coming from the Elkridge Pumping Station has ruptured. The pumping station itself is intact. Crews are working to repair the break. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) August 20, 2023

The Howard County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utilities crews are working to repair the break.

According to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, DPW is shifting to an alternative water supply during repairs.

The break caused water outages and low water pressure in Ellicott City, Elkridge, and Snowden Rover Parkway.

This is a developing story.