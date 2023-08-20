Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water outage in Howard Co. caused by rupture at Elkridge Pumping Station

Running water
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Running water
Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 19:47:44-04

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A rupture at the Elkridge Pumping Station caused water outages and low pressure in Howard County on Sunday.

According to officials, a 36-inch drinking water main ruptured at the Elkridge Pumping Station.

The Howard County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utilities crews are working to repair the break.

According to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, DPW is shifting to an alternative water supply during repairs.

The break caused water outages and low water pressure in Ellicott City, Elkridge, and Snowden Rover Parkway.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices