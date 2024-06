BALTIMORE — A water main break has shut down a busy stretch of Route 1 in the Perry Hall/Fullerton area.

Two out of the three lanes are closed to southbound traffic on Route 1 between Wholesale Club Road and Putty Hill Avenue.

The water main break was reported at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday, and the Department of Public Works expects the road will stay closed until at least tomorrow (Thursday).

