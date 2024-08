BALTIMORE COUNTY — Officials are working to repair an eight-inch water main break on Loch Hill Road in Baltimore County.

About 20 houses are currently without water.

Baltimore City turned off the water at 7:00 a.m.

Residents in the area reported seeing a flood of water go down the road around 4:30 a.m.

Kristi Harper

Officials say they don't know when they will be done with repairs as they still need to pump it out.