The 2025 NFL Draft is coming up and WMAR is the place to be to watch it!

The first round of the draft is set for Thursday, April 24, at 8:00 pm.

WMAR will also air a pre-draft special at 7:30 pm to get viewers ready for the action.

Rounds 2 and 3 are set for 7:00 PM on Friday, while rounds 4,5,6, and 7 are set for Saturday at noon.

