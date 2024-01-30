Warrior Canine Connection behind bars

JESSUP, Md. — Opening the door for a disabled veteran?

No problem.

A Labrador retriever named “Wes” is in training to someday help a veteran with visible or invisible wounds through a program called Warrior Canine Connection at the maximum-security prison in Jessup and his trainer is a veteran as well, but he happens to be incarcerated.

“I felt as though it was something that could help me out and help me take care of something other than myself,” said Donte Ross.

The concept of training service dogs behind bars isn’t new, but this is the first prison in the country where incarcerated veterans are training them for vets outside the wire.

Three dogs in all are now in training at the facility, and the waiting list for such animals is more than two years.

Along with the veterans inside and outside these walls, Jessup Correctional Institution Warden Robert Dean says it has had an uplifting effect on the entire prison.

“There’s a reason why dogs are called ‘man’s best friend’,” said Dean, “The joyful and playful nature of a dog in a place that is not joyful for those serving time and surely not a place to play, seeing a happy dog can make the day just a little bit easier.”

For Donte Ross, it’s a chance to keep serving his country by helping a fellow veteran, and this mission has become personal after serving almost two decades behind bars for a pair of armed robberies.

“I’m a father. I’m also a veteran and I made a mistake that I’m very remorseful for and trying to work my way back out,” said Ross, “and I believe this program is the stepping stone to help me get back to my community.”