Warning issued following a culturally insensitive chant yelled during a high school basketball game

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — An Anne Arundel County public school issued a warning on Monday following a culturally insensitive chant yelled during a basketball game at Severna Park High School.

In a letter sent to parents, the school explains that the incident occurred during the second half of their game against Arundel.

An Arundel player was attempting to make a free throw when some students in the stand began a chant that was "culturally demeaning and degrading."

The letter goes into further detail, saying that the chant stopped after several repetitions.

"As I told our students during a morning announcement today, there is no excuse for this type of behavior at our athletic contests or anywhere else in a school setting," said Principal Lindsay Abruzzo. "It is simply unacceptable. We must do better."

An investigation revealed that about nine students were involved in the incident. Those students were removed from the game and barred from events for the remainder of that season.

"I have instructed our administrators and athletics staff that should this type of behavior occur again, the contest in progress will be stopped, and all students will be removed from the gym before the contest will resume," said Abruzzo.

On December 14, a second letter was also sent to parents and student.