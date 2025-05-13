BALTIMORE — A massive building slowly burns in West Baltimore.

The building opened in 1925 by the Ward Bread Company was protested by the local community, according to Baltimore Heritage.

Warehouse history burning in West Baltimore

The bread company is why a large water tower sat on top of the building—providing extra water pressure for the bread-making process.

According to Baltimore Fire, the building is at least 5 stories.

"As you look at that building, you see 3 or 4 stories above ground," Chief James Wallace, Baltimore Fire Department.

"One of our biggest challenges has been 2 stories below ground that we were not able to get into. This building is it's brick and mortar. It also has a very large water tower on top of it. So tactically, our challenges were actually whether or not we were going to put people inside of the building."

It's unclear when the building transitioned from a bread company to a warehouse.

According to Baltimore Fire, it is filled with mattresses.

"Storage-wise, there's a lot of different things in there, but we think what we're dealing with mostly are our mattresses, large quantities of mattresses that are piled up," says Chief Wallace.

It's also partially occupied and partially unoccupied.