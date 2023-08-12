Wanted murder suspect in Ohio apprehended in Baltimore following a brief car chase

BALTIMORE — A wanted Ohio man was arrested in Baltimore on Saturday in connection to the murder one man and the assault of another woman earlier that morning in Wauseon, Ohio.

According to WTVG, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes was arrested in Maryland after a brief car chase with police. He is now facing charges that include murder and felonious assault.

Wauseon police say that shortly after 8 a.m., officers responded to a call of a deceased man, 64-year-old Edwin Aguilera, stabbed multiple times on the front porch of a house alongside an injured woman in the 400 block of East Park Street.

The woman, now identified as Candeleria Cespedes de Aguilera, was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Police at the time were seeking Cespedes as a person of interest in the case, who fled in a black Honda Accord.

According to Ohio police, that man was apprehended with the help of security officials at M&T Bank Stadium and Maryland State Police.