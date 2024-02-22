Wanted Annapolis man driving stolen car drags officer in effort to escape arrest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An already wanted man driving a stolen car faces additional charges after allegedly dragging a police officer in Annapolis Wednesday.

It happened around 12:15pm at the Liberty gas station on West Street.

An officer with Anne Arundel County Police noticed a white Infinity pulling into the lot with stolen Virginia tags.

The driver parked and went into the gas station.

As the officer pulled behind the car and approached, the driver returned and accelerated in reverse.

While attempting to escape, the driver's front door remained open striking the officer.

In the process, the officer ended up being dragged about 10 feet before falling to the ground. The driver then fled.

After reviewing surveillance footage, another officer identified the suspect as 24-year-old T’reiko E’sean Medley.

He reportedly had several unrelated open arrest warrants.

Police continued their search for Medley throughout the night and ultimately found him on Gulfport Drive in Baltimore.

The stolen car was also located. Police say the involved officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.