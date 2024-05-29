Want to swim in the Inner Harbor? You have to wait your turn

BALTIMORE — 150 daredevils people will get to dive into the Harbor next month. It took just 10 minutes to sell out all the spots for the Waterfront Partnership's "Harbor Splash" event.

The Healthy Harbor Initiative announced earlier this month that the Inner Harbor reached a huge milestone and is now 'swimmable.'

To celebrate they announced "Harbor Splash" allowing you to take the plunge on June 23.

The sign-up opened today and within 10 minutes all 150 spots were taken. A wait-list was set up so if you still want to try you can sign up here.

A group of key partners and elected officials, including Mayor Brandon Scott and Comptroller Brooke Lierman, will start the event with a ceremonial jump at 9:20 a.m. from a floating dock at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point.

Right now, it is recommended that swimming in the Harbor only take place during scheduled events like “Harbor Splash.”