Walters Art Museum providing 'Sensory Bags' to help visitors with sensory needs

BALTIMORE — The Walters Museum has now partnered with KultureCity to help promote an accommodating and positive experience for all visitors with any sensory needs.

This partnership makes the museum a Sensory Inclusive institution.

The certification process ensures the staff and volunteers are trained by medical professional on how to recognize a sensory overload situation.

The museum will be providing Sensory Bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and a KCIP lanyard will be available to all museum guests who feel overwhelmed during their visit.

Sensory challenges are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.

“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the Walters Art Museum is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.

Before visiting the museum, visitors can download the free KultureCity app where they can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them, including how to get a Sensory Bag.

For more information about the museum, click here.