Walmart processing facility in Frederick aims to fill 100,000 daily prescriptions at 700+ stores

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick is about to become home to Walmart's largest centralized prescription processing facility.

Located at 4910 Executive Court, the 102,000-square-foot space aims to fill 100,000 prescriptions per day at more than 700 Walmart stores across 16 states and Washington, D.C.

"This facility uses advanced pharmacy automation with dynamic weighting systems, robotic carriers and an expansive conveyance route to streamline every step of prescription fulfillment, from pill counting and labeling to capping and sorting," Walmart said in a release. "By shifting fulfillment to centralized facilities, in-store pharmacists gain more time for clinical services such as immunizations, diabetes management, testing and treatment, and patient counseling."

Check out this tour of the new facility, courtesy of Walmart! Walmart Pharmacy Central Fill

After nearly two years of development, the facility will host its grand opening on June 20 at 10am.