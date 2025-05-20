Walking loop reopens at Druid Hill, slightly different from original path

BALTIMORE — The walking loop at Druid Hill Park has reopened, the Department of Public Works announced on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Baltimoreans back to the walking loop around Druid Lake,” said DPW Director Khalil Zaied. “Our underground tank project represents a once-in-a-generation investment in public health, water quality, and urban infrastructure. We’re proud that we accomplished this while working to preserve Druid Lake as a recreational destination.”

The portion around the lake that has reopened is a modified loop that extends along the coffer dam.

It's a bit different from the original loop, but it still offers a continuous walking path.

The full loop will remain fenced through mid-summer to allow for final site restoration, DPW says.