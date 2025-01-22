Walking into their dreams - shoe giveaway at Harlem Park middle/elementary

Students at a Baltimore school walked away with new shoes and new motivation to dream big.

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School celebrated Martin Luther King Day with Coca-Cola and Samaritans Feet International.

All students received a 'hope tote' filled with a new pair of sneakers, socks, and encouraging notes.

Today wasn't only about music, cheerleaders, and new kicks, though.

The principal of Harlem Park hopes events like these influence her kids to work hard and achieve their goals.

"If you see it, you can dream it. If you hear it, you feel like you're part of it," says Principal Jackson. "I want them to know that when they leave Harlem Park, there's nothing they can't do. If they're willing to work hard, set their goals, and create a plan."

Baltimore Orioles staff showed their support by helping students fit into their new shoes.

More than 400 backpacks of school supplies were handed out to every student.