Walgreens closing several Baltimore locations

BALTIMORE — At least three Walgreens drugstores have closed in Baltimore City recently, including a longtime downtown store.

The Walgreens at St. Paul and Fayette Street, in the historic "Chicago Title Insurance" building, just closed its doors, reported The "Charm'tastic Mile" organizers.

The "Charm'tastic Mile" said in a press release that they talked to some patrons "and found out that the store had been on the decline for quite some time and never recovered from COVID-19... [and] had theft and issues with the Health Department that also led to the store closing."

In East Baltimore, the Walgreens on North Avenue at Harford Road is also shut down, per the company's website.

And, Hampden recently saw Walgreens close on Falls Road.

The corporation is shutting down more than 1,000 stores nationwide by 2027, including about 500 in 2025.

RELATED | Walgreens says it's closing 1,200 'underperforming' stores amid soft sales

Walgreens has not specified a list of local stores that are closing. We have reached out for further comment.