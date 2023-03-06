Waldorf School of Baltimore hosts local families, small businesses at community fair

BALTIMORE — The Waldorf School of Baltimore held a fair for local families on Saturday.

More than 30 local businesses and artists participated in the fair's artisan vendor marketplace. Attendees got the chance to pick up some unique handmade items.

"We have so many crafts what we do that are unique," said Gretchen Canova-Gabor, Fundraiser and Event Coordinator for The Waldorf School of Baltimore. "We make jump ropes, we do candle dipping, candle rolling, we also do a fairy grotto, which is a magical experience."

There were also food trucks and live music.

The fair was a fundraiser for the parent association. The money goes to help support different programs at the school.

