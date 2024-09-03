Waldorf man jailed after admitting to being a “disgusting degenerate” to his wife last Christmas

WALDORF, Md. — A Waldorf man goes to jail after admitting to being a “disgusting degenerate” to his wife last Christmas.

Joseph John Bonaiuto, Jr., 56, was sentenced to eight-years behind bars followed by five-years supervised probation in Charles County.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

It all began when Bonaiuto’s brother called police alleging his wife was being held hostage.

When officers arrived, Bonaiuto’s wife answered the door in tears.

Police learned on Christmas day the couple got into an argument at their home.

This led to Bonaiuto getting violent.

Prosecutors said Bonaiuto treated his wife in an “inhuman, cruel, violent, self-serving manner.”

They described how he ordered his wife to her knees with a gun to her head.

Tormenting her, asking if she was afraid of him, before pulling the trigger and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

Turns out the gun was unloaded.

The next day Bonaiuto went to the courthouse to file for divorce.

Afterwards Bonaiuto visited his daughter and told her what he did.

The daughter called Bonaiuto's brother who reported it to police.

Bonaiuto confessed to treating his wife “as badly as she deserved to be treated in that moment”

Prosecutors recommended a 20 year sentence, but the judge decided on eight.

Before sentencing the judge told Bonaiuto “for hours upon hours, [she] was abused by you."

Upon release Bonaiuto will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

