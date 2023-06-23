Volunteers make artificial oyster reef balls to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Families are cleaning the Chesapeake Bay, one oyster ball at a time.

Today's rain couldn't stop this group at the library in Annapolis from helping the environment.

Kids and parents mixed concrete to make reef ball molds.

Tomorrow, they'll be put on to trailer and sent to a warehouse, where they'll cure for a year.

Then, they're covered with baby oysters and sent off to the bay to help filter pollutants.

Organizers say aside from the environmental importance it's also a good tool to educate the kids helping out.

"Being able to have the opportunity to build something that's going to you know, last years and years and years and be able to help rebuild our environment especially one that we're going to all know and love is probably incredibly beneficial I would hope," said Gabby Norton, librarian at Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library.

You can help load the reef balls at the library tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.