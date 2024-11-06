Volunteer soccer coach accused of recording an underage victim in his home

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A volunteer soccer coach has been arrested for allegedly placing recording devices in his home in Baltimore County.

Nicholas Fioravanti, 42, has been charged with privilege prurient intent and visual surveillance (private area).

Fioravanti, a volunteer soccer coach in the Perry Hall and White Marsh area, is accused of placing recording devices inside two areas of his home including a bedroom and bathroom.

Baltimore County Police Department

Police say the victim was underage at the time of these crimes.

Fioravanti is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

If anyone has additional information or believes they may be a victim of Fioravanti, contact police at 410-887-5000.