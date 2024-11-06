Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Volunteer soccer coach accused of recording an underage victim in his home

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A volunteer soccer coach has been arrested for allegedly placing recording devices in his home in Baltimore County.

Nicholas Fioravanti, 42, has been charged with privilege prurient intent and visual surveillance (private area).

Fioravanti, a volunteer soccer coach in the Perry Hall and White Marsh area, is accused of placing recording devices inside two areas of his home including a bedroom and bathroom.

fiovoranti_background_110624_720.png

Police say the victim was underage at the time of these crimes.

Fioravanti is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

If anyone has additional information or believes they may be a victim of Fioravanti, contact police at 410-887-5000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices