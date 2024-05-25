Volunteer fire department reminds drivers to stay alert on the road

KINGSVILLE, Md. — As you head onto the highway for your long holiday weekend, here is your warning: Drop your phone. Buckle up. Pay attention.

If not, you could hit a fire truck.

A couple of rainy Friday nights ago, the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department got a call of a medical emergency on southbound 95.

Right when they got there to protect the scene and let paramedics perform their magic, they were hit. It was not a fender bender—it was a crash. The fire truck was only two weeks old, and the department spent a $1 million to buy it.

Suddenly, John Cooke told WMAR, "Our crews went from protecting the scene—to a crash scene—to making sure everyone was okay and then rescuing people."

John, whose dad served, and his sister Kelly, who is also protecting us, say, "We can be on 95 on the shoulder helping someone, and the fire truck will shake with cars speeding by."

His advice is to drop the phone. And pay attention.

Kingsville got off lucky.