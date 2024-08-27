Volunteer coach charged for alleged sexual abuse of 16-year-old in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City man has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy.

Joshua Duerk, 54, is charged with the sexual abuse of a minor and third and fourth degree sex offenses.

Howard County Police

The 16-year-old was employed by Duerk at the time of the alleged incident.

He turned himself in on Aug. 23 and is being held on $100,000 bond.

The incident allegedly took place on Aug.16 at Duerk's home in Ellicott City.

Duerk owns a small business and police learned he has employed juveniles before. He was also a volunteer coach at Centennial High School from 2007-2010.

Police are asking any additional victims or anyone who may have information can contact police here 410-313-STOP.