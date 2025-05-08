Voluntary water restriction issued for Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — The Department of Public Works has issued a voluntary water restriction for residents in the Baltimore area.

DPW says this is in coordination with Baltimore County, Harford County, Howard County and Carroll County. Residents are asked to conserve water and limit non-essential water use.

This is due to historically low levels at the Liberty Reservoir, which has dropped to its lowest point in nearly two decades.

These restrictions apply to all customers in the Baltimore area who receive public water service.

“DPW is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to assess rainfall and reservoir levels over the coming weeks and months,” said DPW Director Khalil Zaied.

DPW has recommended the following water conservation methods:



Postponing lawn and garden watering

Avoiding car, boat, or equipment washing

Refraining from washing outdoor surfaces like sidewalks and driveways

Repairing or replacing leaking faucets, hoses, and sprinklers

Running only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

Turning off taps while brushing teeth or shaving

These voluntary restrictions do not apply to essential tasks like drinking, cooking, or hygiene.

To look at the areas affected, click here.