"Volo Beach" to bring waterfront sports to Baltimore Peninsula

BALTIMORE — There's a new spot for beach volleyball, pickleball and more on the Baltimore waterfront.

Volo Sports continues to grow in Baltimore City, and is now opening "Volo Beach" at the Baltimore Peninsula (former Port Covington) in South Baltimore.

The 4.2-acre space, which will be next to the former Baltimore SunPark facility off of Cromwell Street, will also have food and drinks, making it an ideal event space, said Volo Sports CEO Giovanni Marcantoni.

Matt Jahromi, senior marketing director at MAG Partners, said the developer is excited to see Volo bring "a lot of underutilized Baltimore waterfront to life." The space will also host kickball, cornhole, bocce and flag football.

We know that young folks in the city like to come down and they're doing amazing work in the community as well.

Volo Sports has been at the nearby West Covington Park since 2019. Marcantoni said beach volleyball is already available, and pickleball will start in the fall. He urged residents to start signing up for available spots.

Volo Beach will also be special for offering a space for both adults and kids to use together. Volo Kids Foundation will use the space for youth leagues to serve all of South Baltimore.

Residents can sign up on the Volo Sports website or the Volo app.