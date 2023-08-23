Visit Harford promotes snowball trail

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — While places are announcing their fall flavored menus, summer isn't over yet. There's still time to enjoy an ice cold snowball!

Tyler Zeisloft from Visit Harford says you can download the Harford Digital Passportto get points, and win prizes. You can also follow the Harford County snowball trail to enjoy one before the summer ends.

Sharon's Snowballs visited WMAR-2 News to teach us the anatomy of a snowball. She says the key points of getting a good snowball is the consistency of your ice, be generous with your flavors, and have custom a made marshmallow topping.