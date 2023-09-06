Virtual day plan for inclement weather presented to Anne Arundel school board

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell presented Anne Arundel County Public Schools' proposed plan to repurpose certain school days for virtual learning.

Starting this process will call for adoption by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

The plan is not intended for sustained virtual learning. Instead, it enables school systems to have the flexibility to repurpose certain days when necessary and to keep the end of the school year closer to the beginning of June.

MSDE allows school systems the opportunity to use a total of eight days as virtual school days.

The proposal calls for repurposing only inclement weather days.

The Board will revisit the plan and vote on its adoption at its September 20, 2023 meeting.