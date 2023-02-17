Virginia man convicted of running over, stabbing ex-wife to death in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick jury convicted a Virginia man for the 2020 murder of his ex-wife.

The investigation began overnight on January 11, when someone came across a body lying on English Muffin Way.

Deputies identified the victim as Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, of Winchester, Virginia.

Prosecutors say she'd been run over by a car and stabbed 32 times.

Investigators determined Kaitlin had traveled to Frederick with her ex-husband, Lemuel Roberts, the night prior.

Area surveillance footage shows the former couple driving together in Lemuel's Buick Enclave.

Later Lemuel was seen back in Winchester driving his car through a gas station car wash.

He then tossed Kaitlin's purse and work nameplate in the dumpster at another gas station.

After briefly returning home, Lemuel reportedly went back to the scene of the crime in Frederick before setting the car on fire in Winchester.

An FBI agent was able to track Lemuel's steps that night by analyzing cellular phone data.

Lemuel is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21.