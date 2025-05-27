Virginia man charged with attempted murder after alleged road rage incident on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Virginia man is facing attempted murder charges after an alleged road rage incident on I-95 in Prince George's County on Memorial Day.

On Monday, at 6:30 pm, troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to I-95 just south of Route 198 for a report of multiple shots fired.

The victim, who was not identified, told troopers that his vehicle was shot at numerous times, but neither he nor the passenger of the vehicle sustained injuries.

Fredy Gonzalez-Esquivel, 22, was identified as the suspect.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Gonzalez-Esquivel's vehicle in Virginia and found a firearm with seven spent casings.

Investigators also found that the driver's side mirror on the suspect vehicle, a black Mitsubishi Outlander, had damage consistent with a projectile fired from the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Along with attempted murder, Gonzalez-Esquivel is charged with two counts of felony assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, malicious destruction of property, and related firearm offenses.

He was taken into custody Tuesday morning by officers from the Leesburg Police Department.

He is waiting for extradition to Maryland.