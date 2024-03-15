Violence outside of Middle River restaurant leads to fatal double shooting

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Alcohol deliveries stacked up outside Taj Restaurant Liquor and Bar, as detectives combed its parking lot for evidence of a shooting on Thursday night, which claimed the lives of two men.

“They located two adult males who had suffered multiple gun shot wounds,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin, “First aid was rendered, but the individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Evidence of alcohol left at scene place the shooting at the back of the parking lot well out of the view of vehicles passing on Pulaski Highway at that hour.

An employee tells us the liquor store’s security cameras also don’t pick up activity in that area, but investigators are reviewing footage for evidence of any vehicles seen leaving the area following the shooting.

They’re also asking the public for its help.

“So because it is a parking lot and it is a well-frequented establishment, we believe that somebody else may have been in the area and may have actually witnessed this so that’s why we’re asking them to call our detectives,” said Corbin.

If you have any information, which could help police in this case, you can call them at 410-307-2020, and if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

