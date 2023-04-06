Watch Now
Villain Arts Tattoo Festival returns to Baltimore late April

Villain arts tattoo festival.jpg
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 17:57:08-04

BALTIMORE — Get some ink from some of the best artists not just around the country but from around the world.

The Villain Arts Tattoo Festival is returning to Baltimore.

It draws thousands of ink enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Artists come to show off their craft and add to their body of work by adding to your body of work.

But the festival prides itself on being more than just that.

"This year we brought in Australian Daredevil Contortionist. We have burlesque, we have human suspension, we have the captain and mainville from America's Got Talent, James Maltman from Ringling Brothers, and we have a local sideshow dash repping tins. So we have more than just tattooing going on in our room," said Dr. Carl Blasphemy of the Villain Arts Festival.

The festival is April 21st to 23rd at the Baltimore Convention Center.

