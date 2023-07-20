Vikings' rookie and MD native Jordan Addison cited for going 140 in 55 mph zone

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Vikings' rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation for reckless driving early Thursday morning.
Just after 3:00 a.m., a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 Dale Street when they saw a driver in a Lamborghini Urus speeding.
Police say the driver was traveling 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The trooper made a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Addison, 21, of Frederick, Maryland.
Addison was issued a citation for speed and reckless driving.
This remains an open investigation.
The Minnesota Vikings issued the following statement:
We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.