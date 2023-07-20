Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vikings' rookie and MD native Jordan Addison cited for going 140 in 55 mph zone

Vikings Addison Football
Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference in Eagan, Minn., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Vikings Addison Football
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 15:01:22-04

BALTIMORE — Minnesota Vikings' rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation for reckless driving early Thursday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m., a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 Dale Street when they saw a driver in a Lamborghini Urus speeding.

Police say the driver was traveling 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The trooper made a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Addison, 21, of Frederick, Maryland.

Addison was issued a citation for speed and reckless driving.

This remains an open investigation.

The Minnesota Vikings issued the following statement:

We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices