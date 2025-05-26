Vietnam veterans honor fallen comrades at Baltimore County ceremony marking 50 years since the fall of Saigon

Vietnam veterans gathered at King Memorial Park in Baltimore County on Memorial Day to honor those who served and those who never made it home.

This year's ceremony carried special significance, marking 50 years since the fall of Saigon.

WATCH: Vietnam veterans mark 50 years since fall of Saigon at Memorial Day ceremony Vietnam veterans mark 50 years since fall of Saigon at Memorial Day ceremony

The event brought together veterans and community leaders to reflect on the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.

"I'm a Vietnam vet—boots on the ground—and this is a way to pay homage to those individuals who came back, not as heroes, but with scars, seen and unseen that we need to acknowledge," said Senator Ben Brooks, who represents the 10th legislative district in Baltimore County.

Veterans and community leaders emphasized that the event also serves as a call to educate younger generations about sacrifice and the importance of properly honoring those who served.

