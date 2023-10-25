Watch Now
Video that shows Baltimore County officer punching teen under review

Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 25, 2023
BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Department is reviewing a social media video that surfaced showing two officers attempting to restrain a teen.

In the video, one officer is holding the teen while the other has him in a headlock, punching him repeatedly.

"The Baltimore County Police Department is aware of a reported use of force incident that occurred this morning in the Woodlawn Precinct. Per department policy, this matter will be reviewed as with all use of force incidents," Joy Lepola-Stewart, a spokesperson with Baltimore County Police, said.

The 16-year-old arrested was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct as well as hindering and obstructing an investigation.

Police say the teen was released into his parent's custody.

