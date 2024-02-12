Video shows wanted gunman in double murder outside Baltimore 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help tracking down a suspected gunman wanted in a February 8 double murder.

Gunfire broke out in front of a 7-Eleven in the 4400 block of Bel Air Road.

Video of the incident was released Monday showing the alleged shooter opening fire on a man standing outside of a vehicle, killing him.

A second victim inside the car was also died after being struck.

The victims were identified as Odell Curtis and Ricardo Brooks-Watters. It's unclear if both were targeted.

Police say the suspect showed up to the scene in the white Chrysler Pacifica van that can be seen in the video.

It had Florida tags, and fled the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You cold be eligible for an $8000 reward.