Video shows group of women fleeing Big Lots with cart full of stolen merchandise

CHESTER, Md. — They entered with an empty shopping cart, then filled it up with merchandise, and fled without paying.
That's what a group of women are accused of doing at a Big Lots store in Chester on November 25.
The whole thing was caught on video.
It shows the trio of suspects entering the store and rushing out around 7:11pm.
Now the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the alleged thieves.
They were seen leaving in a black SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Schmidt at jschmidt@qac.org or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.