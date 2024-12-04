Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video shows group of women fleeing Big Lots with cart full of stolen merchandise

Big Lots Theft video
Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office
Can you help us identify these theft suspects? On 11/25 at approximately 7:11PM, the pictured individuals entered the Big Lots in Chester and left the store without paying for a cart full of merchandise. They were last seen leaving in a black SUV.<br/>
Big Lots Theft video
Posted
and last updated

CHESTER, Md. — They entered with an empty shopping cart, then filled it up with merchandise, and fled without paying.

That's what a group of women are accused of doing at a Big Lots store in Chester on November 25.

The whole thing was caught on video.

It shows the trio of suspects entering the store and rushing out around 7:11pm.

Now the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the alleged thieves.

They were seen leaving in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Schmidt at jschmidt@qac.org or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices