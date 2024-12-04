Video shows group of women fleeing Big Lots with cart full of stolen merchandise

CHESTER, Md. — They entered with an empty shopping cart, then filled it up with merchandise, and fled without paying.

That's what a group of women are accused of doing at a Big Lots store in Chester on November 25.

The whole thing was caught on video.

It shows the trio of suspects entering the store and rushing out around 7:11pm.

Now the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the alleged thieves.

They were seen leaving in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Schmidt at jschmidt@qac.org or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.