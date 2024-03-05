Video shows armed man thought to be burglar killed by police inside own apartment

SUITLAND, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office released graphic body-worn camera footage of a deadly police involved shooting last month in Suitland.

On February 1 Prince George's County Police were called for a burglary at an apartment on Suitland Road.

Video shows the first officer on scene barging through a door that appears to already be cracked open.

Inside the officer sees a man and demands to see his hands.

The man doesn't listen and instead turns and walks towards the kitchen, at which point the officer follows.

Within a mere second the officer fires his gun, striking the victim once in the face. He later died.

A second man then appears from the bedroom and is ordered to the ground.

The man says he's staying at the location with his cousin. He identifies the person shot as his brother.

Meanwhile, the solo officer radios for backup, saying he cannot render first aid until he's able to finish clearing the house.

Help does eventually arrive allowing for the man, who is now heard gasping for air, to be tended to.

Later in the video the officer tells a colleague "he ran from me and he went in [the kitchen] and grabbed something."

Video does show officers pulling a loaded handgun from the man's pocket. A second gun was discovered in the kitchen sink.

Turns out the man, identified as 31-year-old Melvin Jay, actually lived in the apartment.

He was not the original 911 caller. The Attorney General's Office didn't reveal who was.

The involved officer has not been publicly identified.

To watch the video, click here. Be warned it is extremely graphic.