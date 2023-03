ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An Anne Arundel County Police officer saved multiple people and a set of dogs from house fires.

On March 22, Officer Moreland was driving through a neighborhood when he noticed the fire.

Moreland immediately responded and approached the home to get the homeowner and his dogs out of the house.

He also notified the next door neighbor as their house was catching on fire as well.

The fire was quickly managed by the fire department.

WATCH: