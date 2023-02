BALTIMORE — Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.

Around 6:34 p.m., police arrived to the scene and discovered a 24-year-old man injured from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in serious condition.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

In the video, the suspect approached the victim and shot him in the back.

