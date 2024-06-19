Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video captures fiery aftermath of crash on US 50 in Queen Anne's County

Rt 50 fire
Jeffrey Shultz via FB
Rt 50 fire
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jun 19, 2024

CHESTER, Md. — A major overnight crash on eastbound US Route 50 has traffic still shutdown.

It happened just before 2am Wednesday near MD 552 in between Chester and Kent Narrows.

Jeffrey Shultz captured video of the fiery aftermath.

He recalls hearing "big explosions," that even shook some houses in the area.

Shultz believes a semi-truck was involved, although state officials have not yet commented on the situation.

Tentatively, the Maryland State Highway Administration anticipates reopening the road around noon.

Detours have been put in place in the meantime.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices