Video captures fiery aftermath of crash on US 50 in Queen Anne's County

CHESTER, Md. — A major overnight crash on eastbound US Route 50 has traffic still shutdown.

It happened just before 2am Wednesday near MD 552 in between Chester and Kent Narrows.

Jeffrey Shultz captured video of the fiery aftermath.

He recalls hearing "big explosions," that even shook some houses in the area.

Shultz believes a semi-truck was involved, although state officials have not yet commented on the situation.

Tentatively, the Maryland State Highway Administration anticipates reopening the road around noon.

Detours have been put in place in the meantime.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

