BALTIMORE — Video captured by a cell phone just before 4:00 in the morning on Thursday shows flames shooting out of the rowhouse in the 1100 block of North Monroe Street and Antonio Jose Warren says he had already made it out when a couple suffered injuries jumping out of an upstairs window.

“Yes. He jumped out and broke his leg, but his wife jumped out and she landed on her face,” said Warren, “Face first out the window so I hope she’s alright. I would think that would break your neck.”

Watch as neighbors describe the scene Victims suspect arson in West Baltimore fire

There were 11 people inside the house and all of them made it out, although paramedics had to transport three of them with various injuries and burns.

While the source of the fire is still under investigation, one survivor tells us he knows this was no accident.

“We was all in here sitting down enjoying ourselves and the next thing you know, a big fire ball came through the window and hit the wall,” said Warren, “So it had to be like a cocktail or a Molotov cocktail bomb or something like that.”

Investigators still haven’t determined if any of the victims had a right to be living in the rowhouse, which may explain why victims say the heavy grated exterior front door was locked blocking that exit.

Whatever the case, it still doesn’t explain why someone would set the fire intentionally placing all of their lives at risk.

“It’s crazy out here,” said Warren, “We ain’t did nothing to nobody to cause any trouble. I don’t know exactly what somebody else could have did, but I don’t know. I guess they had the wrong address, because we didn’t do nothing to nobody here. We just sit here enjoying ourselves.”

