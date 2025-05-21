Victims of major injuries highlighted at Johns Hopkins Hospital in honor of Trauma Survivors Day

BALTIMORE — Today, May 21, is Trauma Survivors Day.

It highlights the victims of major injuries and the courage they show in the healing process.

Johns Hopkins Hospital honored those survivors, with three sharing their stories.

One of those stories came from Mark McKenzie.

Hear McKenzie tell his story of recovery Victims of major injuries highlighted in honor of Trauma Survivors Day

Last September, the Rodgers Forge native was shot several times and robbed outside his home.

McKenzie needed several surgeries, including repairs to his liver, gallbladder, and spent 47 days in the hospital.

"I had a lot of hard days here at the hospital," McKenzie said. "I had difficulty getting up. They kept pushing me to take five more steps, take a lap around the floor and to keep pushing myself because it's difficult, but there's better days ahead."

Baltimore County Police arrested two teens in connection with the shooting.

They are being charged as adults.