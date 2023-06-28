Victims of Capital Gazette mass shooting honored in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today marks five years since a gunman opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, killing five people.

Annapolis honored those victims today in a remembrance ceremony.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters all died that day.

"Today's ceremony is not just about grief, it is about memories. And most importantly, it is about love. It's about how we go forward and draw courage and inspiration from these experiences and from those who've touched our lives and have made them better by their existence,"said William Rowel, Senior Advisor at the Mayor's Office in Annapolis.

Memorial scholarships in the victim's names have benefited more than a dozen students, and the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive has collected over 2,000 pints of blood.