Victim kidnapped on I-270 by someone he thought was police

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man was reportedly kidnapped and robbed last month on I-270 by someone thought to be a police officer.

Now Montgomery County detectives have released photos of the suspect, hoping someone can ID them.

It happened around 12:30pm on April 23.

The victim told police he was taking the Shady Grove Road exit when he noticed a Mitsubishi partially blocking the ramp.

A man, who the victim believed was a police officer, then flagged him over to the side of the road.

For some reason the victim got out of his car and walked towards the suspect, at which point he was ordered to get back in.

The suspect allegedly followed, got into the victim's car, and demanded he drive to a nearby Bank of America ATM.

The Mitsubishi that initially was blocking the exit ramp remained behind the victim as he drove the suspect to the bank.

According to the victim, he could see a gun inside the suspect's jacket.

Investigators reviewed bank surveillance footage showing the suspect with hand and neck tattoos reading “Vitiligo."

The Mitsubishi driver also remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

