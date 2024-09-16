Victim identified in Harbor East deadly shooting

BALTIMORE — They had traveled to Charm City for a wedding and were staying at the Marriott Baltimore Waterfront when part of Maritza Estevez’s family witnessed a shooting unfolding outside the Ruxton Steakhouse next door.

“They heard the ‘Pop! Pop! Pop,’ and then they turned around and it was right here on this corner that they saw the guy falling on the floor and then they kept shooting at him,” said Estevez.

It was just before midnight on Saturday when police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

They add that it appears an innocent bystander had come to the victim’s aid administering CPR until they arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim, now identified as 36-year-old Antonio Peoples, to a local hospital where he died.

It appears Peoples came to Baltimore from Washington, D.C. and had been fixing up a rowhouse in West Baltimore.

A neighbor who spoke with his family says the victim had gone to Harbor East to eat on Saturday and was killed during a robbery attempt.

Whatever the motive, Estevez says the shooting did not impact her stay in Baltimore, writing it off as a targeted incident that can happen in virtually any large city.

“If it happens randomly and you are in the way and you get shot, that’s just… you know… it happens, but we weren’t in trouble,” said Estevez, “We don’t know that kind of people so I wasn’t nervous. No. Not at all.”