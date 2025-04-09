Vicki Brick, CEO of Brick Bodies Fitness, dies after battle with cancer

BALTIMORE — If you've spent anytime commuting around the Baltimore area, chances are you've heard of Brick Bodies.

The local family owned health club chain was founded by Victor and Lynne Brick, before handing the reins to their daughter, Vicki.

On Tuesday the club announced Vicki's passing, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

"During her battle with ovarian cancer, she found joy in viewing your posts and stories and seeing the thriving community we have built together," the Brick Family wrote in a Facebook post. "Your smiles and triumphs brought sunshine to even her darkest days."

The message said Vicki was a "cherished daughter and a loving mother, wife, and sister," who was a respected "innovator, a leader and an inspiration to everyone she knew."

In 2023 Vicki shared her story with the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Brick attended the University of Maryland, as a successful student athlete.

She played for the Terrapins basketball team from 2000-2004, each year earning a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team.

During her collegiate playing career, Brick averaged 5.7 points per game with 364 career assists.

Brick served as team captain her senior year, helping lead the Terps into the NCAA Tournament.

The Brick Family said they will share final arrangements in the near future.

Brick Bodies currently has three locations, including in Baltimore, Reisterstown, and Timonium.