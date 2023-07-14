Vice President visits Coppin State University to announce new initiative

BALTIMORE — The Vice President made a visit to Coppin State University this afternoon.

She, along with members of the State's Congressional Delegation, and state and city leaders, announced a $20 billion competition.

It aims to invest in projects that reduce pollution across the country with the goal of making clean energy available to everyone.

"Think of the impact on family budgets when we help folks upgrade their heating and cooling systems, we help lower the cost of electricity. Which means lower energy bills for working parents so they have more money for groceries, for home repairs and school supplies," Harris said.

Funding for this initiative was included in the inflation reduction act passed by congress last year.