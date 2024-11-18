Vice President of Baltimore City fire union faces felony domestic violence charges

BALTIMORE — The number two official for a local Baltimore City firefighters union faces felony assault charges.

Justin Riggin is the first Vice President for the International Association of Firefighters local chapter 734.

Court records show Riggin was involved in a November 16 domestic violence incident in Manchester - Carroll County.

He out up a $15,000 unsecured bond and has been released.

In the meantime a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Riggin, requiring him to vacate his home and to not contact the victim, including staying away from their job and school.

A preliminary court hearing for that is scheduled for Monday at 1:15pm in Westminster. The final hearing will be held November 25.

Baltimore City Fire officials confirmed they are aware of the incident, saying they're gathering more information but refused further comment.

"At this time, The Baltimore City Fire Department is unable to provide any comments or details regarding open and ongoing personnel matters, including any matters related to discipline. In accordance with our policies and in respect for the privacy of those involved, such matters are handled confidentially and are not open for public discussion."

Trial is scheduled to begin January 22.