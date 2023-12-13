Veteran who almost lost his family home in a tax sale comes to an agreement with the city

BALTIMORE — A veteran who almost lost his home in a tax sale has come to an agreement with Baltimore City.

Anthony Smothers said the home was bought as part of the $1 homes program under Mayor William Donald Schaefer.

Earlier this month, Tony and his siblings who inherited the home from their father were on the brink of having it stripped away through a foreclosure that followed a tax sale.

Today we learned Smothers and the city have come to an agreement which will allow the family to keep the home.

"They've put him on a humane and accommodating payment plan. He wants to live here with dignity. He's not looking for handouts or charity," said his attorney, Thiru Vignarajah.

Smothers says he plans to live in his Baltimore home for the rest of his life.