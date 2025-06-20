Veteran-led nonprofit needs volunteers to help community members with lawn care

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A veteran-led volunteer organization is helping community members who can't maintain their own yards, providing free lawn care services to those in need.

WATCH: Veteran-led nonprofit needs volunteers to help community Veteran-led nonprofit needs volunteers to help community

Springer Blankenship and two volunteers are clearing overgrown yards for people who can't do the work themselves.

"I love it. I love giving back to the community with everything going on in the world right now, all the divide, it is fantastic to get out here and help my community where I live," Blankenship said.

The group helps residents who might otherwise face fines from their county for unmaintained properties.

"She had been reported to the county, and the county was gonna fine her and have somebody come out here and take care of this for her. She couldn't afford that, so she contacted us, and I came out here to knock this out," Blankenship said.

We featured Blankenship last year, highlighting the veteran's commitment to community service. That story sparked numerous requests from people needing assistance.

"Today in Maryland I have over 50 job requests, so looking for volunteers all the time," Blankenship said.

Volunteers Kristen and Chris joined him for this project, easing Blankenship's workload while experiencing the satisfaction of helping someone in need.

"I love the opportunity to give back and really support people. I feel like that's what community is supposed to be," Kristen said.

Kristen emphasized how accessible volunteering with the group is for newcomers.

"I mean, all the equipment is necessary. They tell you what to do, you get to choose your job, and it's a lot of fun. You get to see a project from start to finish, which, in my world, I don't get to see often, so that's really fun," Kristen said.

The organization welcomes new volunteers, with flexible options ranging from one-time assistance to regular participation.

"You go to our website iwanttomowolawn.com and you can register to be a volunteer. Additionally, if you have somebody in your community that is in need, you can sign them up or refer them to have their lawn done," Blankenship said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.