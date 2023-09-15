Very heavy surf in Ocean City from Hurricane Lee

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The approach of Hurricane Leeis making for some very rough surf in Ocean City.

Visitors and residents captured a few impressive images of the coastline, which appeared to have almost totally covered the beach in some areas.

Lt. Ward Kovacs, with the Ocean City Beach Patrol, said there is "very heavy surf" and it's expected to worsen through tomorrow afternoon, due to the off-shore hurricane.

The surf is expected to continue building through tomorrow.

Eldines Trillo Ocean City coastline



There are swimming restrictions in place, and Kovacs said there have been a couple of injuries to swimmers.

Although he noted "we get storms like this every year," he said it remains to be seen what will happen by Sunday.