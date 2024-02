BALTIMORE — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in East Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4:00 pm, officers discovered the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffering from a wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is stable.

According to police, the victim was in a verbal dispute with someone he knew, which led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433.